L'Ajuntament de Barcelona demana que s'investiguin 28 caps policials més per les càrregues de l'1 d'octubre

Es tracta d'inspectors i sotsinspectors amb responsabilitats sobre terreny durant l'operatiu policial. En cas que el jutjat d'instrucció 7 els accepti, se sumarien als 50 agents ja investigats a l'Audiència de Barcelona, dels quals 8 també són caps policials.

Intervención policial en el Institut Ramon Llull de Barcelona / EFE

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha sol·licitat al jutjat d'instrucció número 7, que investia les càrregues policials en un total de 27 centres de votació, la imputació de 28 inspectors i sotsinspectors de la Policia Nacional. Es tracta de responsables sobre el terreny dels operatius policials a la capital, que se sumarien als 50 policies investigats a l'Audiència de Barcelona en les 22 causes reobertes per l'Audiència Provincial.

Segons informa el diari digital Sentit Crític, cinc d'aquests agents ja havien estat citats com a investigats per accions concretes, però ara el consistori demana que els investiguin com a responsables dels operatius.

El regidor de Drets de Ciutadania i Participació de l'Ajuntament, Marc Serra, ha fet públic aquest nou moviment judicial per xarxes socials adjuntant l'escrit d'imputació: "Van ser els responsables directes de donar ordres de carregar contra els veïns que anaven a votar a les escoles. 2 anys després no permetrem que la barbàrie de l'#1oct quedi impune", diu.

Tant l'Ajuntament com el centre Irídia, acusacions particulars als casos oberts sobre les càrregues policials, han assenyalat que falta dirimir quins són els comandaments intermedis entre els caps dels operatius al terreny i els responsables polítics.

