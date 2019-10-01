L'Ajuntament de Barcelona demana que s'investiguin 28 caps policials més per les càrregues de l'1 d'octubre

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha sol·licitat al jutjat d'instrucció número 7, que investia les càrregues policials en un total de 27 centres de votació, la imputació de 28 inspectors i sotsinspectors de la Policia Nacional. Es tracta de responsables sobre el terreny dels operatius policials a la capital, que se sumarien als 50 policies investigats a l'Audiència de Barcelona en les 22 causes reobertes per l'Audiència Provincial.
Segons informa el diari digital Sentit Crític, cinc d'aquests agents ja havien estat citats com a investigats per accions concretes, però ara el consistori demana que els investiguin com a responsables dels operatius.
El regidor de Drets de Ciutadania i Participació de l'Ajuntament, Marc Serra, ha fet públic aquest nou moviment judicial per xarxes socials adjuntant l'escrit d'imputació: "Van ser els responsables directes de donar ordres de carregar contra els veïns que anaven a votar a les escoles. 2 anys després no permetrem que la barbàrie de l'#1oct quedi impune", diu.
🔴Demanem al Jutjat la imputació de 28 comandaments intermitjos més de Policia Nacional. Van ser els responsables directes de donar ordres de carregar contra els veïns que anaven a votar a les escoles. 2 anys després no permetrem que la barbàrie de l'#1oct quedi impune. pic.twitter.com/PGJoL6adOq— Marc Serra Solé (@MarcSerraSole) October 1, 2019
Tant l'Ajuntament com el centre Irídia, acusacions particulars als casos oberts sobre les càrregues policials, han assenyalat que falta dirimir quins són els comandaments intermedis entre els caps dels operatius al terreny i els responsables polítics.
