L'Ajuntament de Barcelona impulsa l'Opportunity Week per atraure les visites del cancel·lat Mobile World Congress

barcelona
L'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha decidit impulsar una promoció turística pels dies durant els quals estava prevost celebrar el Mobile World Congress (MWC) de dilluns 24 a dijous 27 de febrer. L'anunci arriba després que l'entitat organitzadora del MWC, GSMA, cancel·lés l'esdeveniment per l'alerta social generada pel coronavirus.
Ho ha explicat en una roda de premsa el primer tinent d'alcalde de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, després de reunir-se amb agents econòmics i socials de la ciutat, com ara el Gremi d'Hotels, el Gremi de Restauració, Apartur, sindicats i patronals.
Turisme de Barcelona serà l'encarregat d'impulsar l'anomenada Barcelona Opportunity Week, una oferta hotelera, de restauració i cultural per fer que segueixin venint els congressistes del MWC i atraure nous visitants, amb l'objectiu de "mantenir al màxim" l'activitat prevista pels dies del saló i minimitzar l'impacte que pugui tenir les cancel·lacions per l'anul·lació del Mobile.
