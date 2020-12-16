L'alcaldessa de Roses és absolta del delicte de desobediència per l'1-O

BARCELONA
El jutjat penal 1 de Figueres ha absolt l'alcaldessa de Roses, Montse Mindan, del delicte de desobediència al que s'enfrontava per suposadament haver permès que s'utilitzessin locals municipals pel referèndum de l'1-O. La magistrada no veu provat que Mindan facilités l'obertura de locals de titularitat municipal per utilitzar-los com a centres de votació. Tampoc que obrís l'Ajuntament o donés la clau a algun regidor perquè s'hi poguessin fer les votacions ni que amb "ànim de desatendre i menysprear el requeriment del Constitucional" donés suport o facilités l'obertura del col·legi Els Grecs. Mindan s'enfrontava a 1 any d'inhabilitació i a pagar 3.240 euros de multa.
