L'ANC atura la campanya de Consum Estratègic i avisa que donarà "batalla jurídica"

L'ANC ha suspès aquest divendres "provisionalment" la campanya de Consum Estratègic a empreses que no van participar de la "campanya de la por" el passat 1 d'octubre fins que no hi hagi resolució definitiva, i anuncia que plantaran batalla jurídica amb la presentació d'un recurs.



En un comunicat, han recordat que el jutjat mercantil número 11 de Barcelona va estimar parcialment les mesures cautelars sol·licitades per Foment del Treball en una resolució del 20 de desembre de 2019 que imposava a l'ANC el tancament del web i la prohibició de fer acció pública de la campanya de 'consum estratègic'.

Després d'assegurar que els serveis jurídics de l'ANC estudiaran com procedir, han explicat que recorreran la resolució perquè "es basa en que la campanya és un boicot" i defensaran el dret a informar i el dret dels consumidors a ser informats. Tot i suspendre la campanya de Consum Estratègic, l'ANC seguirà treballant les iniciatives que s'engloben a einesdepais.cat que pretenen "enfortir la societat civil".



Entre aquestes iniciatives està la campanya per potenciar els sindicats compromesos amb la independència, així com els empresaris "Anem x Feina", la formació en no-violència de la societat civil i la participació de candidatures independentistes en les eleccions als col·legis professionals.