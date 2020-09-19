L'ANC convoca els partits independentistes a una reunió "urgent" per acordar una resposta unitària a la inhabilitació de Torra

L'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha emplaçat els partits a reunir-se de manera "molt urgent" per tal de "recuperar un objectiu comú" i traçar un full de ruta conjunt de cara als propers esdeveniments que afronta el país, entre els quals la possibilitat que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, sigui inhabilitat pel Tribunal Suprem, la convocatòria d'eleccions o si s'ha de reunir la taula de diàleg, i en quines condicions. "Convoquem els partits i les dues grans entitats independentistes a una reunió d’alt nivell on tothom pugui posar sobre la taula totes les seves discrepàncies i sortir-ne amb alguns punts en comú", ha afirmat la presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, en declaracions als mitjans. El paper del Consell per la República també seria un tema a abordar.

L'entitat insta els partits a "canviar la dinàmica dels últims tres anys i recuperar la confiança en la feina d'uns i altres"

La trobada s'hauria de celebrar entre dilluns i dimecres i en un "espai neutral", pel qual ofereixen la seu de l'ANC. Membres de l'entitat podrien fer de "relators", ha afegit Paluzie. "Les frustracions acumulades per la nostra gent, la bona gent del carrer que hi va una vegada, i una altra, i una altra, ja no es poden aguantar. Ja no les podem aguantar. Nosaltres hi serem sempre, però demanem, exigim un pla consensuat", ha sentenciat la presidenta.



L'entitat ha mostrat "profunda preocupació" per com enfoquen els propers sis mesos els partits independentistes, i els han instat a trobar un objectiu "clar", que vagi més enllà de guanyar unes eleccions. Es tracta d'un repte "gran" perquè implica "canviar la dinàmica dels últims tres anys i recuperar la confiança en la feina d'uns i altres", ha afegit Jordi Ollé, membre del Secretariat. "Sabem que els partits són perfectament conscients que la societat catalana no es pot permetre una altra frustració massiva. I també hem de ser conscients que el món, que sí que ens mira de tant en tant, tampoc no entendrà que tornem a fer el ridícul", ha conclòs.

