L'ANC dissenya una manifestació de màxima descentralització territorial i amb activitats telemàtiques per aquesta Diada

La manifestació de l’Onze de Setembre d’aquest any serà mixta: mig presencial i mig virtual. Així ho ha explicat la presidenta de l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana, Elisenda Paluzie, en declaracions a Rac 1. També ha afegit que no hi haurà una gran mobilització a Barcelona com en les darreres edicions sinó que seran concentracions descentralitzades pel territori.

Paluzie ha afirmat que han pensat en aquest model perquè tothom hi pugui participar en el context sanitari actual. "Aquestes fórmules mixtes virtual i presencial són perquè els grups de risc probablement no podran sortir al carrer i altres sí. Mirant de combinar-ho, però que ningú quedi exclòs del fet d’expressar-se i mobilitzar-se aquest 11-S", ha afegit. Paluzie tampoc assegura que la mobilització sigui a les 17.14 h i ha garantit que estarà adreçada també als no independentistes.

"De fer valdre aquest activisme, aquesta necessitat de la gent d’expressar-se, però alhora sense renunciar al nostre missatge. La crisi ha evidenciat que des de Catalunya no tenim les eines per fer front a una crisi d’aquesta magnitud, perquè no som un estat, per tant la independència com una necessitat", ha afegit la presidenta de l'ANC.