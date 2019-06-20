L'ANC impulsa el "consum estratègic" i anuncia 148.000 altes a companyies "compromeses"

En els últims vuit mesos, hi ha hagut 148.000 canvis de contracte relacionats amb els serveis i els subministraments cap a companyies que no van participar de la "campanya de la por" després de l'1 d'octubre. Així ho ha anunciat aquest dijous l'ANC, que va engegar el novembre una campanya orientada al "consum estratègic" per penalitzar aquelles empreses que van marxar de Catalunya durant la tardor de 2017.



L'Assemblea es va posar com a objectiu potenciar un model de consum que s'allunyés a l'oligopoli d'empreses properes al poder polític espanyol, que fomentés valors com el cooperativisme, l'economia circular, el consum de proximitat, l'ús de la llengua catalana o el respecte pel medi ambient. Per fer-ho, l'ANC va fer un registre d'empreses que complien amb aquests requisits i que mostraven un compromís amb l'impuls de la República catalana.



Aquest dijous, la presidenta de l'ANC, Elisena Paluzie, i el coordinador de l'eix "Fem República", David Fernández, han anunciat l'inici de la segona fase de la campanya, que té per objectiu augmentar el nombre de companyies registrades. De moment, però, no han volgut aclarir quin nombre de proveïdors hi han inscrits.

De les corporacions que formen part de la campanya de l'Assemblea, una onzena s'han beneficiat dels 148.000 canvis de contractació, sobretot del sector de l'electricitat, el gas, les assegurances i la telefonia. Paluzie, però, ha volgut deixar clar que no es pot atribuir tot l'èxit a l'ANC perquè no tots són conseqüència del cicle de xerrades que ha organitzat l'entitat independentista.



De cara aquesta nova etapa de la campanya, l'ANC busca connectar els consumidors amb els proveïdors a través d'un nou cercador de pàgina web. La tria es pot realitzar mitjançant filtres, com ara el sector de l'empresa, els atributs, l'ús de la llengua o la ubicació. El cercador no només portarà l'impuls de la campanya de l'entitat, sinó que revelarà quines empreses s'han adscrit com a corporacions afins als ideals de l'independentisme, ja que estarà obert a consulta pública.