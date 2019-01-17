Público
L'ANC es manifestarà a les principals capitals europees el primer dia del judici de l'1-O

Prepara mobilitzacions a Brussel·les, Londres, París, Berlín, Roma i Ginebra quan arrenqui el judici del Tribunal Suprem, a més de les previstes en municipis catalans i les de Madrid i el País Basc.

Elisenda Paluzie, presidenta de l'ANC, en la roda de premsa per presentar les mobilitzacions de l'entitat amb motiu del judici de l'1-O. EUROPA PRESS

L'ANC prepara manifestacions a Brussel·les, Londres, París, Berlín, Roma i Ginebra el primer dia del judici de l'1-O, a més de les previstes ja en municipis catalans. Un cop hagi començat el judici n'hi ha altres de previstes a Madrid i el País Basc. "Si ens manifestem davant les ambaixades espanyoles de ciutats europees, no té sentit que no ens manifestem al cor de l'Estat repressor", ha dit aquest dijous en roda de premsa la presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, que ha presentat la web i l'anunci amb el lema 'Make a move', per tal d'aconseguir suport per a finançar una fase internacional d'accions previstes.

En aquesta fase internacional traslladaran el lema de l'anunci a tanques publicitàries; volen representar al centre de grans capitals europees la imatge de persones votant en urnes, com en l'1-O de 2017, "i un policia pegant"; i faran un videoclip amb una cançó que els ha cedit Peter Gabriel.

