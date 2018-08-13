L'ANC no assistirà als actes del 17-A a Barcelona per boicotejar el rei Felip VI

L'ANC no assistirà als actes d'homenatge per les víctimes dels atemptats a Barcelona que se celebrarà aquest divendres al matí. Així ho ha anunciat la seva presidenta, Elisenda Paluzie, segons han informat fonts de l'assemblea a l'ACN. El motiu és l'assistència del rei Felip VI a l'esdeveniment, amb qui l'organització no vol coincidir.



Per contra, l'assemblea ha convocat una concentració conjuntament amb Òmnium Cultural a la persó de Lledoners aquest divendres a la tarda per homenatjar el paper de l'exconseller d'Interior, Joaquim Forn, ara empresonat en aquell centre, i dels Mossos d'Esquadra. Tot i les bones intencions de les entitats, Forn ja ha dit que no està massa interessat en aquest acte. En una entrevista a El Món de Rac1, la parella de l'exconseller, Laura Masvidal, va dir que no volia rebre cap homenatge.



I no és l'únic. L'exmajor dels Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, també va fer públic en un comunicat emès pels mateix cos que no volia ser homenatjat per mantenir al marge "de debats polítics els Mossos d'Esquadra i al Major Trapero". Per aquest motiu, les entitats han comunicat que no utilitzaran cap imatge de l'exmajor durant l'acte a Lledoners.



Per altra banda, l'alcaldessa provisional durant aquest mes d'agost i tinenta de Drets Socials de Barcelona, Laia Ortiz, ha celebrat aquest dimarts que les entitats independentistes no hagin convocat cap acte de protesta contra la presència del rei a Barcelona. En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio, Ortiz ha apel·lat a la "responsabilitat" i ha demanat "un sentit de dol i d'acompanyament a les víctimes".