L'Armada detona la bomba de la Guerra Civil trobada a una platja de la Barceloneta

Artificiers de l'Armada han fet detonar la bomba localitzada aquest cap de setmana a la platja de Sant Sebastià de la Barceloneta. Al voltant de les 15.30, els agents han fet explotar l'artefacte a 2 km de la costa, després que un vaixell l'hagi arrossegat a aquesta distància per fer més segura l'operació.



Aquest cap de setmana, un operatiu rutinari de la Guàrdia Civil va localitzar l'explosiu a 25 metres de la platja. Tot seguit, la Guàrdia Urbana va desallotjar la platja i es va establir un perímetre de seguretat de 300 metres. Es tracta d'un artefacte d'un metre de llarg i 80 centímetres de diàmetre de l'any 1936.

Contenia 70 quilos de Trinitrotoluè, conegut com a TNT, un explosiu utilitzat en conflictes bèl·lics i missions militars. Per tal que no s'arrossegués per terra i explotés per accident, l'Armada l'ha desplaçat amb uns globus d'elevació submergits.