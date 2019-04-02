L'associació de guàrdies civils que ha denunciat Josetxu Piperrak és un "instrument" de Jusapol

L'Associació Professional Justícia Guàrdia Civil (Jucil) ha aconseguit que la discogràfica Dromedaris Records retiri la cançó OVNI de Josetxu Piperrak & The Riber Rock Band després d'una demanda i la celebració d'un acte de conciliació en el qual la discogràfica ha accedit a retirar la cançó, però al qual no han acudit els artistes. De fet, Jucil ha anunciat accions legals contra els músics. Però, què és aquesta organització? Quins són els seus fins? Qui hi ha darrere?



L'associació de guàrdies civils Jucil està vinculada des de la seva recent fundació, ara fa un any, a un altre col·lectiu: Jusapol, una "associació professional apolítica" que va néixer per lluitar per l'equiparació salarial entre els diferents cossos policials, però que malgrat l'acord entre l'Executiu de Mariano Rajoy i sindicats i organitzacions professionals en aquest sentit ha continuat amb una agressiva campanya de mobilitzacions contra els governs de Rajoy, de Sánchez i també per reivindicar la tasca dels agents de la Policia Nacional durant el referèndum independentista del 1- O.

De fet, Jusapol ha convocat una nova manifestació per al dissabte a Madrid i aquest mateix dimarts anunciava que rebria amb protestes al president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, en la visita a Càceres (Extremadura). El vincle entre Jusapol i Jucil s'aprecia en el mateix acord de fundació de l'associació de guàrdies civils, en el qual s'assenyala que el col·lectiu neix com un "instrument de negociació que farà servir Jusapol". La vinculació entre ambdues organitzacions la reconeix el mateix portaveu de Jusapol, Natan Espinoza, que assenyala, però, que des de la seva fundació tenen directives "independents".

"Jucil va sortir de les nostres bases com una eina per lluitar per l'equiparació salarial", confirma a Públic Natan Espinoza, portaveu de Jusapol.



Jucil, per tant, té com a principal objectiu aconseguir l'equiparació total de les nòmines de tots els membres dels Cossos i Forces de Seguretat i es troba en aquests moments en expansió pel territori nacional. El passat 25 de març es va presentar la delegació provincial a Badajoz, mentre que 10 dies enrere va ser presentada a Conca.



No obstant això, fins a la data la seva principal gesta ha estat que una discogràfica retiri la cançó Ovni de Josetxu Piperrak & The Riber Rock Band i, a més, anuncia que acudirà als tribunals per denunciar els artistes per "injúries".