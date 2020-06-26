L'ATM compensarà a partir de l'1 de juliol els títols de transport no utilitzats durant l'estat d'alarma

barcelona
L'Autoritat del Transport Metropolità (ATM) compensarà a partir de l'1 de juliol els 600.000 títols de transport integrats que calcula que no s'han utilitzat durant l'estat d'alarma per la Covid-19. En el cas dels títols estrenats abans del 14 de març i que han caducat durant el confinament sense ser utilitzats, els usuaris podran recuperar tots els dies o viatges perduts introduint el títol a qualsevol validadora d'accés a la xarxa de transport que imprimirà una nova data de caducitat.
Els usuaris que sí que han utilitzat els seus títols durant el confinament hauran de fer una sol·licitud telemàtica. Un cop valorada, si és el cas, obtindran un títol compensatori a partir de l'1 de setembre. Els dos sistemes es gestionaran telemàticament.
