L'atur cau en 8.715 persones a l'abril i Catalunya suma 497.185 desocupats

L'atur a Catalunya cau per segon mes consecutiu aquest abril. Durant el quart mes de l'any, el país va registrar un total de 497.185 desocupats, el que es tradueix en 8.715 aturats menys en comparació al març (-1,72%). No obstant això, el nombre de persones sense feina al país continua sent superior a l'any passat, ja que en els últims dotze mesos s'han destruït 29.375 llocs de treball a Catalunya. En aquest sentit, el nombre de persones desocupades a l'abril és un 6,28% superior en termes interanuals.

Al conjunt de l'Estat, l'atur es va reduir en 39.012 persones a l'abril (-1%), però en comparació a l'any passat hi ha 79.425 aturats més (+2,07%). L'Estat va tancar el mes d'abril amb més de 3,9 milions de persones desocupades.