L'atur cau lleugerament a Catalunya després de cinc mesos de creixement

L'atur va caure en 6.390 persones al març respecte al febrer a Catalunya i la xifra de desocupats es va situar en 505.900 persones. El relaxament de restriccions es va reflectir en la primera baixada d'aquest indicador des de setembre, mes des del qual se n'havien encadenat cinc de creixement. Amb tot, si la dada es compara amb el mateix mes del 2020 -quan va començar la pandèmia de Covid-19- l'atur creix un 21,31%, concretament hi ha 88.853 desocupats més, segons les darreres dades publicades pel Ministeri de Treball.



Catalunya va tancar el març amb 3.376.137 afiliats a la Seguretat Social, 16.989 més que al febrer (0,50%). Tot i això, hi ha 23.651 llocs de feina menys que el març de l'any passat (-0,70%). Pel que fa als treballadors que es troben en ERTO, i que no entren en el còmput d'aturats, n'hi ha 157.873, una baixada respecte als 190.902 del febrer.



Al conjunt de l'Estat, la xifra d'aturats s'ha situat per sota dels quatre milions de persones, amb 3.949.640, després de caure en 59.149 desocupats durant el tercer mes de l'any, un descens de l'1,48%. Si es compara amb el mateix mes de l'any passat, l'atur s'enfila un 11,31%, és a dir, hi ha 401.328 aturats més.

