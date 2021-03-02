Estàs llegint: L'atur creix a Catalunya per cinquè mes consecutiu i és un 30% més elevat que abans de la pandèmia

Público
Público
economia

L'atur creix a Catalunya per cinquè mes consecutiu i és un 30% més elevat que abans de la pandèmia

El total de demandants d'ocupació puja a 512.290, 4.209 més que al gener. Al conjunt de l'Estat supera els quatre milions per primer cop des del 2016. L'empitjorament de la situació és conseqüència de la tercera onada de la pandèmia

La terrassa d'un restaurant de Castelldefels aquest 14 d'octubre de 2020.
La terrassa d'un restaurant de Castelldefels. Àlex Recolons / ACN

barcelona

La destrucció d'ocupació continua a Catalunya. Segons les darreres dades difoses pel Ministeri de Treball, l'atur acumula cinc mesos consecutius a l'alça al Principat i en el balanç del darrer any l'increment és del 30%. En concret, durant el febrer el nombre d'aturats a Catalunya va créixer en 4.209, de manera que el total s'eleva ja a 512.290. En comparació amb el febrer de l'any passat -just abans de l'esclat de la pandèmia de Covid-19-, el nombre de persones que busquen feina i no en troben s'ha elevat en 117.076, és a dir, un 29,62% més. Des d'aleshores en tots els mesos ha crescut l'atur, excepte al juliol i al setembre de l'any passat, quan va caure lleugerament.

En el conjunt de l'Estat, l'atur ha crescut en 44.436 persones durant el febrer i el total supera els quatre milions per primera vegada des del 2016. Tant a l'Estat espanyol com a Catalunya és evident que les restriccions provocades per la tercera onada de la pandèmia han tingut un fort impacte en l'ocupació i la recuperació econòmica encara està lluny. Per províncies, on més ha crescut l'atur durant el febrer ha estat a Barcelona (+3.402 persones), si bé en el darrer any on més s'ha disparat és a Girona (+34,62%) i Lleida (+31,36%).

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 70

selección público