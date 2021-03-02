L'atur creix a Catalunya per cinquè mes consecutiu i és un 30% més elevat que abans de la pandèmia

La destrucció d'ocupació continua a Catalunya. Segons les darreres dades difoses pel Ministeri de Treball, l'atur acumula cinc mesos consecutius a l'alça al Principat i en el balanç del darrer any l'increment és del 30%. En concret, durant el febrer el nombre d'aturats a Catalunya va créixer en 4.209, de manera que el total s'eleva ja a 512.290. En comparació amb el febrer de l'any passat -just abans de l'esclat de la pandèmia de Covid-19-, el nombre de persones que busquen feina i no en troben s'ha elevat en 117.076, és a dir, un 29,62% més. Des d'aleshores en tots els mesos ha crescut l'atur, excepte al juliol i al setembre de l'any passat, quan va caure lleugerament.



En el conjunt de l'Estat, l'atur ha crescut en 44.436 persones durant el febrer i el total supera els quatre milions per primera vegada des del 2016. Tant a l'Estat espanyol com a Catalunya és evident que les restriccions provocades per la tercera onada de la pandèmia han tingut un fort impacte en l'ocupació i la recuperació econòmica encara està lluny. Per províncies, on més ha crescut l'atur durant el febrer ha estat a Barcelona (+3.402 persones), si bé en el darrer any on més s'ha disparat és a Girona (+34,62%) i Lleida (+31,36%).

