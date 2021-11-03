L'atur encadena 8 mesos de descens 

barcelonaActualizado:
L'atur registrat a Catalunya baixa per vuitè més consecutiu i cau en 511 persones a l'octubre, un 0,13% menys que al setembre, segons les dades publicades aquest dimecres pel Ministeri de Treball i Economia Social. En total, hi ha 377.960 catalans desocupats, una reducció del 22% respecte a l'octubre de l'any passat, en plena segona onada, i que suposa 106.599 persones menys a les llistes de l'atur. El gruix de desocupats ja és inferior a la del mateix mes del 2019, quan n'hi havia 387.267. La xifra total d'aturats no inclou els ERTO, que cauen fins als 5.028 expedients que afecten 40.472 treballadors, la xifra més baixa de la pandèmia.
Una altra prova de la bona marxa de la recuperació econòmica són les dades d'afiliació, que mostren que Catalunya ha generat 21.171 feines a l'octubre (+0,61%) i els ocupats han pujat en 124.097 persones en dotze mesos (+3,68%), segons el Ministeri d'Inclusió i Seguretat Social.
Al conjunt d'e l'Estat espanyol, l'atur baixa en 734 persones, el primer descens en aquest mes en 46 anys (-0,02%), quan les llistes d'aturats normalment s'inflen. A l'Estat hi ha un total de 3.257.068 aturats, 568.975 menys (-14,87%) que en el mateix mes de l'any passat.
