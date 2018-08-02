L'atur de juliol registra la xifra més baixa de l'última dècada

Com és habitual, el nombre d'aturats d'aquest juliol ha descendit, segons mostren les dades de l'atur publicades aquest dijous. A Catalunya, durant el juliol, 1.068 persones han sortit de les llistes de l'atur i han deixat la xifra de parats en 365.468 registrats. A l'Estat espanyol es registra la mateixa tendència: 27.141 treballadors han sortit de les llistes de l'atur i el nombre total de parats a nivell estatal es queda en els 3.135.021.



Tot i que les xifres no sorprenen per l'efecte del treball temporal estiuenc, sí que es tracta del nombre més baix d'aturats d'un juliol des de 2008, com ja va passar amb les xifres d'aturats del segon trimestre de 2018, publicades fa pocs dies.