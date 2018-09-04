L'atur puja a Catalunya en 11.600 persones i Espanya registra la major pujada des del 2011 

Les dades de l'atur d'agost arriben amb les males notícies habituals. L'atur ha pujat a Catalunya en 11.600 persones, el que implica unes 380.000 persones sense feina, segons el Ministeri de Treball. Les dades catalanes són més optimistes que les estatals, ja que la xifra d'enguany és un 4% inferior de la del 2017. En canvi, les dades de l'atur d'aquest agost a Espanya han registrat l'increment més fort des del 2011, amb unes 47.047 persones més apuntades, fins a arribar als 3,2 milions d'aturats.



Tot i això, Catalunya és la segona comunitat de l'Estat amb un increment més pronunciat en termes percentuals, després de les Illes Balears. Barcelona i Girona són les dues províncies catalanes on ha crescut més el nombre de desocupats, on el sector del i l'hostaleria i els serveis és més intens durant l'estiu per l'impacte del turisme.



La creació d'ocupació tampoc ha anat bé. Durant l'agost s'han perdut uns 202.996 afiliats a la Seguretat Social respecte el juliol a tot l'estat, un total de 18.839.814 treballadors. Una de les causes és la baixada del sector turístic d'enguany, que ara competeix amb països que s'han recuperat de crisis polítiques internes com Grècia, Egipte o Tunísia.