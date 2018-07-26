Público
L'atur registra la baixada més forta de la última dècada

A Catalunya, la taxa ha arriabt al 11,39% amb una reducció de més de 65.000 persones. A nivell estatal, la taxa baixa un 1,46% i se situa al 15,28% de la població activa. Les xifres arriben després d'un any d'alt voltatge polític amb el conflicte territorial entre Catalunya i Espanya que havia de generar un impacte econòmic negatiu. 

L'Enquesta de la Població Activa (EPA) del segon trimestre de 2018 mostra unes dades d'atur que baten rècords. A Catalunya, ha baixat fins el 11,39% amb una reducció de més de 65.000 persones, que situa la xifra en unes 432.000 persones sense feina. A nivell estatal, la taxa baixa un 1,46% i se situa al 15,28% de la població activa; un total de 3.490.100 aturats. Amb aquestes xifres, l'atur torna als nivells de 2008, a les portes de la crisi.

El registre de l'atur a la baixa arriba després dels anys més durs de crisi econòmica que han deixat una reforma laboral amb pèrdua de drets pels treballadors; reforma que el Govern de Pedro Sánchez va anunciar que derogaria. També arriba després d'un any d'alt voltatge polític, amb el conflicte territorial entre Catalunya i Espanya, del qual s'especulava sobre l'impacte econòmic que podria generar. Per contra, les xifres catalanes es mantenen per sobre de la mitjana espanyola, com és habitual, i manté la tercera posició en el creixement d'ocupació amb un 54,30%, després de les Illes Balears i la Comunitat de Madrid.

L'atur juvenil, fins els 25 anys, tanca el juny amb un 34,68%, el que suposa un descens respecte el trimestre anterior, quan va arribar al 36,34% i un retrocés de cinc punts respecte el segon trimestre de 2017, amb un 39,53%. Per grups d'edat, enter els 16 i les 19 anys, el segon trimestre de l'any va acabar amb 139.700 aturats, mentre que de 20 a 24 hi havia uns 383.000.

