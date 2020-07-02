L'atur registrat a Catalunya puja en 1.870 persones al juny i és un 35,76% més elevat que ara fa un any

L'atur registrat a Catalunya ha pujat en 1.870 persones el juny, i ja hi ha 485.019 persones desocupades, una xifra que no s'assolia des de l'abril del 2016, quan n'hi havia 486.123. A més, l'atur d'aquest juny és un 35,76% més elevat que el del mateix mes de l'any passat. Des de llavors, s'han sumat a les llistes d'aturats 127.747 persones. Malgrat això, l'atur creix a un ritme més moderat que en plena pandèmia, un 0,4% mensual entre maig i juny. A l'inici del confinament, l'atur va incrementar-se un 5,5% mensual al març, un 12,2% al maig i un 3,3% al maig.



Al conjunt de l'Estat espanyol, al mes de juny s'han apuntat a les llistes de l'atur 5.107 persones més, un increment lleuger del 0,13% respecte al maig, però que suposa una crescuda del 28,98% en comparació amb fa un any. En total, a Espanya hi ha 3.862.883 persones aturades, uns 847.197 més que en el mateix període del 2019.