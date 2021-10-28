L'atur segueix baixant a Catalunya i frega l'11%

Catalunya ha tancat el tercer trimestre amb 3.479.400 persones ocupades, segons l’Enquesta de Població Activa (EPA) de l’Institut Nacional d’Estadística. Aquesta xifra suposa un increment de 62.300 ocupats (+1,8%) respecte al trimestre anterior i un augment de 155.000 llocs de feina (+4,7%) en comparació amb el mateix període de l’any anterior i se situa per sobre els nivells previs a la pandèmia. Per la seva banda, el nombre d’aturats ha continuat baixant fins a les 426.700 persones entre juliol i setembre, amb una caiguda trimestral de 51.800 persones (-10,84%) i un descens de 79.900 persones respecte a l’any anterior (-15,77%).

Tot i la baixada pronunciada, la xifra d'aturats encara no ha superat els indicadors previs a la pandèmia. D’aquesta manera, durant el tercer trimestre de 2021 s’han registrat 4.600 desocupats més que fa dos anys. Per la seva banda, la taxa d’atur ha caigut 1,4 punts respecte al trimestre anterior i ha arribat al 10,92%. Aquest percentatge se situa pràcticament el mateix nivell que el mateix període de 2019, quan era de 10,87%.



A l’Estat, el nombre d’aturats ha baixat en 127.100 persones (-3,59%) en el tercer trimestre en comparació amb els tres mesos anteriors i s’ha situat en 3.416.700 persones. En els últims dotze mesos, l’atur ha caigut en 306.200 persones (-8,23%). La taxa d’atur s’ha situat en el 14,57%, un descens de 69 centèsimes respecte al trimestre anterior i una caiguda d’1,69 punts en l’últim any.



Les dones i els joves, els més afectats

Les dones i els joves segueixen tenint pitjors taxes d'atur que la mitjana. En el cas dels homes, la xifra ha estat del 10,08% entre juliol i setembre, mentre que en el cas de les dones ha arribat a l’11,84%. La xifra és també molt més alta entre els joves. La taxa d’atur dels menors de 25 anys ha caigut 12,11 punts en el tercer trimestre en comparació amb el trimestre anterior. Tot i això, continua per sobre de la mitjana i s’ha situat en el 21,41%. La taxa de desocupació de les persones entre els 25 i els 54 anys és del 10,11%, 62 centèsimes menys que en el segon trimestre. En els majors de 55 anys, l’indicador ha augmentat 67 centèsimes respecte als tres mesos anteriors i ha arribat al 9,6%.

