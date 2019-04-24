L'Audiència Nacional absol Sandro Rosell de blanqueig de comissions del futbol brasiler

L'Audiència Nacional ha absolt l'expresident del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell, que s'enfrontava a sis anys de presó després de gairebé dos anys en preventiva, de blanquejar i repartir-se comissions rebudes per l'expresident de la Confederació Brasilera de Futbol Ricardo Teixeira en aplicar-li el principi de "in dubio pro reo", en cas de dubte es dictamina a favor del reu.



A més de Rosell, també han quedat absolts uns altres cinc acusats de blanquejar 20 milions d'euros d'aquestes comissions pels drets audiovisuals de 24 partits de la selecció brasilera de futbol i d'un contracte amb Nike.

Es tracta de l'advocat andorrà Joan Besolí, que igual que Rosell va passar 22 mesos a la presó preventiva i com ell va quedar en llibertat a l'inici de la vista oral; la seva esposa, Marta Pineda, el ciutadà libanès amic de Rosell Shahe Ohanneissian i altres dos presumptes testaferros, Pedro Andrés Ramos i Josep Colomer.



En la seva sentència, de la qual ha estat ponent Ángel Hurtado, la secció primera penal de l'Audiència Nacional explica que després d'analitzar la prova practicada al judici "no s'han pogut acreditar les acusacions i, per tant, davant els dubtes,, ha de prevaler el principi d'in dubio pro reo".



En finalitzar el judici, el fiscal va rebaixar la petició de pena per a Rosell d'onze a sis anys de presó, igual que va fer per la resta dels acusats: de deu a cinc anys de presó per a Besolí, i de set a un any i onze mesos per la seva esposa, Marta Pineda. Pels altres tres presumptes testaferros, pels quals demanava entre sis i vuit anys de presó, n'ha acabat sol·licitant penes d'un any i onze mesos de presó o d'un any i sis mesos.