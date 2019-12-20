Público
Repressió L'Audiència Nacional allibera amb fiança tres dels membres dels CDR empresonats

Es tracta de Xavier Duch, Xavier Buhigas i Eduard Garzon, que sortiran de presó aquest divendres i hauran de passar pels jutjats un cop a la setmana. La Fiscalia en demanava la llibertat en considerar que cap dels tres va entrar en contacte amb els presumptes explosius.

Desenes de persones es concentren a Sabadell per protestar per la detenció de nou persones vinculades als CDR.  /EFE

L'Audiència Nacional ha decretat llibertat amb fiança de 5.000 eruos per a Xavier Duch, Xavier Buhigas i Eduard Garzon, tres dels membres dels CDR detinguts el passat 23 de setembre a Sabadell en el marc de l'operació Judes, acusats de terrorisme, tinença d'explosius i conspiració.

Des d'un primer moment, la Fiscalia va demanar l'empresonament de tots els detinguts, però fa un mes va canviar de criteri i per demanar la posada en llibertat amb una fiança de 9.000 euros. El Ministeri Públic argumentava que ni Duch, ni Buhigas, ni Garzon havien tingut contacte amb els presumptes explosius que se'ls atribueixen als detinguts.

A tots tres se'ls imposen mesures cautelars i hauran de passar per un jutjat un cop a la setmana, els dilluns, i no podran sortir de l'Estat espanyol. El col·lectiu antirepressiu Alerta Solidària, del qual són membres les defenses dels tres activistes, han celebrat aquesta mesura i han demanat aportacions econòmiques per a les fiances. A més, han reclamat l'alliberament de la resta de presos: "Exigim l'arxivament de la causa per les 9 encausades!".

