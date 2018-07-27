L'Audiència Nacional imputa el PDeCAT i CDC en el cas del 3%

El jutge José de la Mata, de l'Audiència Nacional, ha imputat el PDeCAT en el cas del 3%. Mata argumenta que els demòcrates són la "mera continuació" de l'espai polític de Convergència i els imputa els delictes de tràfic d'influències, suborn i blanqueig de capital. La decisió del jutge té a veure amb la investigació en aquesta mateixa causa d'alts càrrecs de Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya que, amb altres càrrecs públics i funcionaris, presumptament van posar en marxa una estructura per finançar il·legalment el partit.

En la seva resolució, el jutge cita com a imputats CDC i el PDeCAT, com a persones jurídiques, i afirma que la creació d'aquest darrer partit el juliol del 2016 va suposar la "mera transformació o canvi d'aparença d'una mateixa realitat, amb la finalitat de desconnectar-se de les responsabilitats en què pogués haver incorregut la formació política precedent". En aquest sentit, el jutge assenyala que el PDeCAT manté una "identitat substancia"l amb "l'estructura, funcionament i recursos humans i materials" de l'antiga Convergència, que "en molts casos, són titularitat de CDC".

El magistrat afegeix que alts càrrec del partit van estar finançant-lo irregularment mitjançant "donacions" a fundacions lligades a CDC -Com ara CatDem-, i que ho feien "en connivència" amb empresaris i càrrecs polítics, pel sistema d'alterar concursos públics perquè se'ls adjudiquessin empreses que, al seu torn, col·laboraven amb "donacions" al partit.



Segons les investigacions, la suma total de licitacions compromeses ascendeix a 218, 85 milions d'euros, mentre que l'import de les adjudicacions definitives puja a uns 175 milions, incloent-hi prorrogues i modificacions de projectes. Les donacions irregulars rebudes per les fundacions de CDC i lligades a aquestes adjudicacions superarien el milió d'euros.

CDC coneixia els fets

El jutge sosté que tant els òrgans com el personal amb responsabilitat directiva a CDC estaven en coneixement d'aquestes irregularitats "almenys a través dels informes emesos pel Tribunal de Comptes", i que no tenia cap "normativa de control interna" per prevenir-les. Afegeix que aquest presumpte sistema de finançament il·legal va ser "sostingut en el temps", amb independència de les persones concretes que van passar pels càrrecs implicats.



Sobre aquest punt, el jutge remarca que el partit no hauria dut a terme cap mesura per impedir aquesta presumpta activitat delictiva, que s'hauria mantingut, almenys durant 11 anys.

