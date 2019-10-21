L'Audiència Nacional ordena el registre del domicili de Gonzalo Boye, l'advocat de Carles Puigdemont

L'Audiència Nacional ha ordenat l'escorcoll del domicili de l'advocat de Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín, Gonzalo Boye, en el marc d'una operació sobre una presumpta trama de blanqueig de capitals relacionada amb delictes contra la salut pública. Segons informen fonts jurídiques a Europa Press, agents de la Unitat de Delinqüència Econòmica i Fiscal (UDEF) estan a càrrec de l'operació. Les actuacions estan sota secret de sumari, segons les mateixes fonts. També s'ha fet un registre al domicili de José Ramon Prado, més conegut com Sito Miñaco, el narcotraficant gallec actualment empresonat, segons informa l'agència EFE.



El cas arriba en paral·lel a la gestió d'una nova euroordre contra l'expresident català i els consellers exiliats per delicte de sedició, emesa just després de conèixer-se la sentència del judici del Suprem als líders independentistes. Ara, a més, Boye també haurà d'afrontar un nou cas contra ell.

Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas: "El tenen en el punt de mira de fa molt temps"

El diputat al Congrés dels Diputats d'En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, ja ha reaccionat davant aquests escorcolls i els ha atribuït a les funcions de Boye com advocat de Puigdemont i Comín, tal com ha dit en aquesta piulada:

Algú es creu q estarien registrant la casa de @boye_g si no fos advocat de @KRLS @toni_comin ? Un cop condemnats els presos, ara van a pels exiliats. I comencen contra el seu advocat. És de manual. — Jaume Asens (@Jaumeasens) October 21, 2019

En conversa amb Públic, l’advocat de Carles Puigdemont, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, ha declarat que a Boye “el tenen en el punt de mira de fa molt de temps” i que es pot pressuposar que volen “distorsionar el treball de la defensa en aquests moments”, tenint en compte que “la setmana que ve s’ha de veure la qüestió de l’euroordre”. Alonso-Cuevillas ha precisat que no aconseguiran aquesta distorsió perquè sobre aquesta causa s’està realitzant una feina d’equip, “un treball coral”, en contacte amb l’advocat belga.