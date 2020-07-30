L'Audiència Nacional processa pel cas 3% a l'exconseller Gordó, a Osàcar i Viloca, a CDC i PDeCAT, i a diversos empresaris

barcelona
L'Audiència Nacional proposa jutjar els exgerents de l'antiga Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) Daniel Osàcar, Andreu Viloca i Germá Gordó, a l'exresponsable jurídic del partit Francesc Xavier Sánchez Vera, així com altres 28 persones físiques i 16 jurídiques, per delictes d'organització criminal, frau a les administracions públiques, suborn, tràfic d'influències i blanqueig de capitals en el cas 3%, l'estructura posada en marxa per finançar "il·legalment i de forma encoberta" la citada formació política.
Osàcar, també extresorer de CDC, va ingressar a presó el passat 25 de juny condemnat a tres anys i mig de pena pel cas Palau, processat pels delictes de malversació, apropiació indeguda, tràfic d’influències, falsificació en document mercantil, falsedat comptable i blanqueig de capitals
El magistrat dirigeix la causa, entre altres, contra diversos exalts càrrecs polítics i funcionaris d'administracions públiques de Catalunya vinculats a CDC o el PDeCat, i a les empreses Teyco, Urbaser, Fundació ACS, grup Soler Constructores o Copisa.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
