L'Audiència Nacional processa pel cas 3% a l'exconseller Gordó, a Osàcar i Viloca, a CDC i PDeCAT, i a diversos empresaris

El magistrat dirigeix la causa, entre altres, contra diversos exalts càrrecs polítics i funcionaris d'administracions públiques  vinculats a CDC o el PDeCat, i a les empreses Teyco, Urbaser, Fundació ACS, grup Soler Constructores o Copisa.

L'ex-tresorer de CDC Daniel Osàcar a l'Auditori de la Ciutat de la Justícia on se celebra l'última sessió del judici per l'espoli del Palau de la Música
L'ex-tresorer de CDC Daniel Osàcar a l'Auditori de la Ciutat de la Justícia on se celebra l'última sessió del judici per l'espoli del Palau de la Música

L'Audiència Nacional proposa jutjar els exgerents de l'antiga Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) Daniel Osàcar, Andreu Viloca i Germá Gordó, a l'exresponsable jurídic del partit Francesc Xavier Sánchez Vera, així com altres 28 persones físiques i 16 jurídiques, per delictes d'organització criminal, frau a les administracions públiques, suborn, tràfic d'influències i blanqueig de capitals en el cas 3%, l'estructura posada en marxa per finançar "il·legalment i de forma encoberta" la citada formació política.

Osàcar, també extresorer de CDC, va ingressar a presó el passat 25 de juny condemnat a tres anys i mig de pena pel cas Palau, processat pels delictes de malversació, apropiació indeguda, tràfic d’influències, falsificació en document mercantil, falsedat comptable i blanqueig de capitals

El magistrat dirigeix la causa, entre altres, contra diversos exalts càrrecs polítics i funcionaris d'administracions públiques de Catalunya vinculats a CDC o el PDeCat, i a les empreses Teyco, Urbaser, Fundació ACS, grup Soler Constructores o Copisa.

