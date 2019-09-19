L'Audiència Nacional no investigarà els presumptes vincles entre el CNI i l'imam de Ripoll, Abdelbaki es-Satty, en considerar que no és necessari. L'advocat i diputat al Congrés per Junts per Catalunya, Jaume Alonso Cuevillas, ha rebut la notificació de la resolució judicial que ja anunciat que recorrerà. Cuevillas representa Javier Martínez, el pare de l'infant de tres anys de Rubí que va morir a la Rambla durant els atemptats del 17 d'agost.



El tribunal considera que no és necessari fer aquestes investigacions i avala el "rigor i esforç" de la investigació, tal com ja ho va fer la Fiscalia, segons publica el diari El País que ha tingut accés a la resolució judicial.

Martínez havia demanat a l'Audiència que investigués les relacions entre el cos de seguretat i es-Satty, el cervell dels atacs, després que aquest diari publiqués informacions que relacionaven el CNI amb l'imam i que el cos d'intel·ligència havia controlat la cèl·lula jihadista pocs dies abans dels atemptats.



L'exconseller d'Interior, Joaquim Forn, va denunciar el passat agost en una entrevista al diari Ara que l'Executiu estava evitant esclarir aquests fets: "El Govern espanyol ha optat per l'obscurantisme", deia. L'exconseller a presó va afirmar que els indicis existents donaven peu que s'iniciés una investigació: "Són dades importants que no es poden quedar al calaix, estan ben fonamentades i requereixen una resposta urgent dels serveis d'intel·ligència espanyols".