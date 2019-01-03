L'Audiència de Navarra manté en llibertat els cinc membres de 'La Manada'

La Secció Segona de l'Audiència Provincial de Navarra ha desestimat la sol·licitud d'ingrés a la presó provisional dels cinc membres de la Manada, realitzada per la Fiscalia, l'acusació particular i les acusacions populars, i ha acordat mantenir en llibertat els cinc condemnats a nou anys de presó per un delicte continuat d'abús sexual amb prevalença perpetrat a Pamplona el set de juliol del 2016.



L'Audiència ha pres aquesta decisió per majoria de dos magistrats i amb el vot en contra del president de la secció, que advoca per decretar la presó provisional sense fiança dels cinc encausats.

La fiscalia, l'acusació particular, exercida per la víctima, i les dues accions populars -l'Ajuntament de Pamplona i el Govern de Navarra- van sol·licitar l'ingrés a la presó dels cinc processats després que la Sala Civil i Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Navarra confirmés el desembre passat la condemna imposada a l'abril per la Secció Segona de l'Audiència.



Els cinc condemnats van quedar en llibertat el 22 de juny de l'any passat després d'abonar cadascun una fiança de 6.000 euros, després d'estar empresonats des de juliol de 2016, quan van ser identificats per l'abús sexual a la jove de 18 anys.