L'EMA conclou que els beneficis d'AstraZeneca superen els riscos i que els casos de trombosi són molt "inusuals"

L'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) confirma que els beneficis de vacunar amb AstraZeneca superen els riscos encara que hi hagi un "possible vincle" amb casos de trombosi molt "inusuals". El comitè de seguretat de l'EMA ha conclòs per això que aquests esdeveniments adversos figuraran com "molt rars" a la llista d'efectes secundaris.



(Hi haurà ampliació)