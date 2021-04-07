Estàs llegint: L'EMA conclou que els beneficis d'AstraZeneca superen els riscos i que els casos de trombosi són molt "inusuals"

Público
Público
vacunació

L'EMA conclou que els beneficis d'AstraZeneca superen els riscos i que els casos de trombosi són molt "inusuals"

El comitè de seguretat de l'Agència Europea del Medicament ha conclòs que existeix una "possible relació" entre la vacuna d'AstraZeneca i els coàguls sanguinis amb nivells de plaquetes baixos. Aquests esdeveniments són "molt rars" i figuraran així a la llista d'efectes secundaris.

Una mujer se vacuna en el centro de vacunación UB Raval este domingo.
Una dona es vacuna al centre de vacunació UB Raval aquest diumenge. Quique Garcia / EFE

L'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) confirma que els beneficis de vacunar amb AstraZeneca superen els riscos encara que hi hagi un "possible vincle" amb casos de trombosi molt "inusuals". El comitè de seguretat de l'EMA ha conclòs per això que aquests esdeveniments adversos figuraran com "molt rars" a la llista d'efectes secundaris.

(Hi haurà ampliació)

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 75

selección público