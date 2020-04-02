L'emergència per la Covid-19 dispara l'atur a Catalunya al març i provoca un rècord històric a l'Estat

barcelona
La crisi del coronavirus ha fet créixer l'atur un 5,52% aquest març, el què suposa un augment de 21.833 persones amb relació al mes anterior, fins a les 417.047, segons ha informat aquest dijous el Ministeri de Treball. En comparació amb el mateix mes del 2019, el nombre d'aturats ha crescut en 21.307 persones, un 5,38% més. La xifra més alta d'atur registrat fins ara en els últims anys correspon al febrer el 2013, amb 665.176 desocupats.
Al conjunt de l'Estat, l'atur va augmentar un 9,31% al març en relació al febrer i la xifra de desocupats es va situar en 3.548.312, el què suposa un increment de 302.265 treballadors sense feina. Les dades, però, no comptabilitzen encara el gruix d'ERTO presentats per la crisi de la Covid-19.
En canvi, fins aquest dimecres, el Departament de Treball havia comptabilitzat 76.048 sol·licituds telemàtiques per a presentar un Expedient de Regulació Temporal d'Ocupació (ERTO), que en total afecten 571.363 catalans. D'acord amb aquest recompte, les persones que s'hauran d'acollir a un ERTO a conseqüència de la crisi del covid-19 ja representen el 16,4% de la població ocupada a finals d'any.
Comparat amb l'Enquesta de Població Activa, Catalunya va tancar el 2019 amb 405.800 aturats, un 10,1% menys que l'any anterior, segons dades del passat 31 de gener. La pròxima EPA, elaborada per l'INE, es donarà a conèixer el pròxim 28 d'abril. De moment, les xifres més altes corresponen al primer trimestre del 2009, amb 640.700 aturats.
