‘L’esperit del temps’, de Martí Domínguez, guanya el Premi Òmnium de novel·la

El Premi Òmnium de novel·la 2019 ha recaigut en l’escriptor valencià Martí Domínguez, per l’obra L’esperit del temps (Proa). El guardó és el més ben dotat en català a obra publicada, amb 20.000 euros directes per al guardonat i 5.000 més destinats a promoció. Domínguez s’ha imposat a Canto jo i la muntanya balla (Anagrama), d’Irene Solà, i Sis nits d’agost (Edicions 1984), de Jordi Lara.
La novel·la de Domínguez (1966), "reelabora la vida d'un personatge històric poc conegut, l'etòleg austríac Konrad Lorenz, i fa emergir interrogants molt presents en el segle XXI, com la relació entre la ciència i el poder o la gran capacitat de persuasió que tenen determinats moviments populistes", en descripció d’Òmnium Cultural.
Després de conèixer que era el premiat, Domínguez ha agraït a l’entitat "la tasca que fa i consolida el territori literari dels Països Catalans". Segons ell, el que fa Òmnium "és crear ciutadans amb esperit crític". L’autor també ha parlat de la culpabilitat del poble alemany, arran dels seus crims durant la II Guerra Mundial, amb l’Holocaust com a màxim exponent: "Davant d’aquestes coses cal entendre que quan ve l'allau resulta molt difícil resistir-te a la inèrcia, l’esperit del temps que t’arrossega, un esperit que també pot ser bo, com la Revolució Francesa o el feminisme."
L’acte l’ha presentat la periodista Anna Guitart, que ha explicat que el premi és iniciativa de Jordi Cuixart, el president d’Òmnium. El president de l’entitat, però, no ha pogut assistir mai al lliurament perquè ha estat empresonat en les tres edicions que s’han fet fins ara. Els tres finalistes han escrit una dedicatòria al pres polític.
