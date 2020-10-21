L'Estat espanyol és el primer país d'Europa que supera el milió de casos de coronavirus

L'Estat espanyol ha assolit els 1.005.295 contagis de la covid-19 des que va començar la pandèmia, dels quals 6.114 s'han registrat en les últimes 24 hores, segons l'informe publicat aquest dimecres pel Ministeri de Sanitat, en el qual no hi ha xifres actualitzades de la incidència del coronavirus a Euskadi per "problemes tècnics". L'Estat es converteix així en el primer país europeu que supera el milió de casos, en plena segona onada. Madrid continua al capdavant en nombre de contagis i n’acumula 286.527 des de l'inici de l'episodi, tot i que en la darrera setmana n'ha registrat 14.573, xifra superada per Catalunya amb 17.287. Des del principi de la pandèmia, Catalunya n'acumula 183.747.

Respecte als morts per la covid-19, el departament que dirigeix Salvador Illa n'ha notificat aquest dimecres 156 més, 575 en l'última setmana. Això fa que la xifra global de morts per coronavirus a l'Estat s'elevi a les 34.366 persones.



Actualment hi ha 13.698 pacients ingressats per la covid-19 a tot l'Estat i 1.930 a les UCI, si bé en les últimes 24 hores s'han produït 1.860 ingressos i 1.435 altes. La taxa d'ocupació de llits ocupats per coronavirus se situa ja en el 11,51% i a les UCI en el 21,48%.

