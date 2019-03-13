"No vam donar cap honorari a observadors internacionals, no teníem contractats observadors electorals". L'exsecretari general de Diplocat, Albert Royo, ha rebutjat aquest dimecres que l'organisme públic-privat que va dirigir fins a l'aplicació de l'article 155 de la Constitució, a la fi d'octubre de 2017, costegés missions d'observació del referèndum sobiranista de l'1 d'octubre.



En la seva declaració com a testimoni davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem, responsable de jutjar el procés, Royo s'ha esforçat per marcar distàncies entre el Diplocat i la Generalitat, i ha reconegut que sí que van pagar més de 40.000 euros en concepte de vols i estades en hotels de luxe a "visitants internacionals".

En resposta a la fiscal Consuelo Madrigal, l'exsecretari general d'aquest organisme ha incidit que els beneficiaris d'aquests pagaments no estaven en una missió "d'observació internacional", sinó que "era un programa de visitants internacionals", un tipus de visita "habitual". "La fèiem gairebé cada mes", argumentava, si bé la seva estada a Catalunya va coincidir amb el referèndum de l'1-O concretament entre el 29 de setembre i el 2 d'octubre.



"Ells volien estar en aquestes dates a Catalunya per a saber el que succeïa", reconeixia, incidint que aquestes visites es van donar també coincidint amb altres "fets noticiables", com "l'obertura de les fosses de la Guerra Civil" -el juny de 2017-, o "per Sant Jordi".



A més, a preguntes de l'advocada Judith Gené, lletrada de Meritxell Borrás, Royo ha abundat que aquesta missió en concret, en la qual van participar diversos parlamentaris estrangers, no va ser "una missió d'observació electoral". Aquestes missions, incidia, acostuma a costejar-les una organització "que no té res a veure amb el territori on es vota". En el seu lloc, incidia que les visites s'emmarcaven en la realització d'un "projecte acadèmic" sobre les relacions entre Catalunya i Espanya.



