L'exvicepresident del Parlament basc Gorka Knörr, nou delegat de la Generalitat a Madrid

L'exvicepresident del Parlament basc Gorka Knörr serà el nou delegat de la Generalitat a Madrid. Substituirà l'exdelegat Ferran Mascarell, qui ara entra com a regidor a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona després de formar part de la llista de JxCat. Knörr va ocupar el cinquè lloc a les llistes de les eleccions europees de JxCat del passat 26 de maig.



Nascut a Tarragona, ha fet carrera política al País Basc. Va ser eurodiputat per Eusko Alkartasuna (EA) el 1999, formant part del grup d'Europa dels Pobles -també integrada per ERC, el PNV i Unió Mallorquina-. El 2001 va abandonar Europa per anar al Parlament basc en coalició amb el PNB i EA. Knörr va ser secretari general d'EA entre el 1999 i el 2003, però tres anys més tard, el 2006, es va donar de baixa després de distanciar-se del partit. A més, des del juny de 2012 a gener de 2013 va ser director de l'Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals.



També va ser jutjat i condemnat pel Tribunal Suprem el 2008 a dos anys d'inhabilitació per no haver dissolt el grup Sozialista Abertzaleak després de la il·legalització de Batasuna, juntament amb l'expresident de la Mesa del Parlament Juan Mari Atutxa i un altre integrant d'aquest organ Kontxi Bilbao. Nou anys més tard, el Tribunal Europeu dels Drets Humans el va absoldre en considerar que s'havia vulnerat la seva defensa.