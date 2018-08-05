L'històric etarra Santi Potros surt de la presó després de complir 30 anys de condemna

L'històric membre d'ETA, Santiago Arrospide Sarasola "Santi Potros" ha sortit de presó aquest diumenge a Topos, Salamanca, acompanyat de tres famíliars. Potros ha estat a presó 31 anys, dels quals n'ha complert 13 a França i 18 a l'Estat espanyol. Se'l considera l'autor dels atemptats de l'Hipercor a Barcelona o el de la plaça de la República Dominicana, a Madrid.
Als seus 70 anys, Santi Potro surt en llibertat després de compir amb les penes d'onze sentències que sumaven uns 3.000 anys de condemna en total. A l'atemptat d'Hipercor van morir 40 persones, mentre que a l'atemptat de la plaça República Dominicana es va saldar 12 vides de guàrdies civils. Potros es va mostrar crític amb ETA quan l'organització va trencar l'alto al foc el 30 de desembre de 2006 amb l'atemptat a la T-4 de l'aeroport de Barajas.
