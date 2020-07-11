L'Hospitalet més que triplica els casos de coronavirus en una setmana i Marín demana "extremar les precaucions"

L'Hospitalet de Llobregat ha passat en una setmana de tenir 30 casos confirmats de Covid-19 a la ciutat a 107. L'alcaldessa, Núria Marín, ha alertat d'aquest "rebrot" i ha fet una crida a la població a "extremar les precaucions" seguint les mesures sanitàries d'ús de la mascareta, respectar la distància social i rentat de mans constant. Aquest "repunt" es concentra sobretot als barris de la Torrassa, Collblanc i la Florida, tot i que també ha explicat que hi ha algun cas a Pubilla Cases. Els quatre són barris de la zona nord de la ciutat.



A la Torrassa, els casos de coronavirus s'han multiplicat per deu respecte a fa una setmana, passant de quatre a 37 casos, amb tres o quatre brots familiars, tres positius nous en una residència i casos aïllats. Segons el Departament de Salut, les cadenes de transmissió estan controlades.



Marín ha demanat a la Generalitat tenir "la informació exhaustiva de qui són els afectats, on viuen i poder donar-los servei". I tot i que ha assegurat que el brot no és "com a la comarca de Segrià", "és una mala notícia" que "preocupa". Per això ha plantejat crear juntament amb Salut un comitè de seguiment del brot.



L'alcaldessa ha explicat que des d'aquest dissabte al matí efectius de la Policia Local, de Protecció Civil, voluntaris i membres d'altres entitats s'han desplegat a la ciutat per informar de la situació.

