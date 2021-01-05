L'hostaleria avisa que no podrà aguantar les restriccions tot l'hivern i demana compensacions

El sector de l'hostaleria avisa que no pot aguantar tot l'hivern amb les limitacions horàries actuals, ja que els bars i restaurants només poden obrir de dos quarts de vuit a dos quarts de deu del matí i d'una del migdia a dos quarts de quatre de la tarda. Davant les mesures per aturar la propagació de la Covid-19, a les quals a partir d'aquest dijous també se sumarà el confinament municipal, reclamen ajuts econòmics: "El nostre sector no pot estar a l'expectativa de l'evolució de la pandèmia i de la implantació de les vacunes sense compensacions. Ja hem comprovat que no som Alemanya", assenyala un comunicat conjunt de cinc entitats, gremis i federacions de la restauració. El text posa l'accent al Pirineu, "un territori fràgil que veu amb indignació com una temporada de neu excel·lent se'n va en orris".

El comunicat està firmat per la Federació Intercomarcal d'Hostaleria i Restauració i Turisme (FIHRT), el Gremi de Restauració de Barcelona, Hostaleria de Lleida, la Federació d'Hostaleria de les comarques de Girona i l'Associació d'Empresaris de l'Hostaleria de la província de Tarragona. Afirmen que el sector "incideix molt poc en el nombre d'afectats" i es pregunta per què han de "continuar sacrificant una activitat econòmica amb aquesta contundència inútilment".

En aquest sentit, exigeixen "accions més precises" com reduir la mobilitat només a grups de riscos o infectats, en la línia d'altres països, i adoptar altres models que permetin combinar la lluita contra la pandèmia amb el manteniment de l'activitat econòmica. D'altra banda, també demanen reunions periòdiques amb el Govern i que "es deixi de criminalitzar al sector".

El comunicat se suma a la indignació ja expressada pel sector hoteler i el comerç davant les noves restriccions que s'aplicaran aquest dijous i que suposaran el tancament de tot el comerç no essencial els caps de setmana i el confinament municipal fins al 17 de gener.