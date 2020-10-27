L'impacte de la pandèmia dispara la desocupació a Catalunya, que ja suma més de mig milió d'aturats

barcelona
La crisi econòmica desencadenada per la pandèmia de coronavirus es nota cada vegada amb més intensitat en l'ocupació. Segons les dades de l'Enquesta de Població Activa (EPA), durant el tercer trimestre 33.600 catalans van engreixar les llistes de l'atur, malgrat coincidir amb el període de desescalada. D'aquesta manera, el total de persones aturades a Catalunya s'eleva 506.000, un 7% més que en el passat trimestre, un 20% per sobre de les que hi havia en el mateix període de l'any passat i la xifra més elevada des del primer trimestre del 2017. La taxa d'atur s'eleva al 13,23%, també el nivell més gran dels darrers tres anys i mig. En l'anterior balanç, el nombre d'aturats havia crescut en més de 60.000 persones, de manera que des de l'esclat de la pandèmia hi ha uns 95.000 desocupats més a Catalunya.
A nivell estatal, la taxa d'atur se situa en el 16,26% i el nombre de desocupats va pujar en 355.000 persones, xifra que representa un increment del 10,54% respecte al segon trimestre. El total d'aturats supera els 3,7 milions.
L'única dada mínimament positiva és que durant el trimestre també s'han generat 96.400 feines més a Catalunya que a l'anterior (+2,99%), sent l'autonomia que més ocupació ha generat. Amb tot, l'ocupació és un 4% inferior que la de l'any passat, amb 138.500 llocs de treball perduts. Cal tenir en compte que les dades d'atur no inclouen els centenars de milers de persones afectades per un ERTO, que es comptabilitzen com a ocupats.
El creixement de l'atur té un marc biaix de gènere, ja que mentre la taxa de desocupació en els homes ha caigut -ha passat del 12,66% al 12,23%- entre les dones ha crescut gairebé en 1,5 punts, passant del 12,91% al 14,33% en tres mesos. En xifres absolutes això significa que ara hi ha 800 homes menys a l'atur que al segon trimestre, mentre que hi ha 34.500 dones més
