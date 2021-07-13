L'incendi al Baix Llobregat continua actiu però amb menys intensitat

Un total de 67 dotacions dels Bombers han treballat durant la matinada en l'incendi que es va declarar aquest dimarts a Castellví de Rosanes i Martorell (Baix Llobregat). El foc continua actiu però la intensitat de les flames ha baixat considerablement coincidint amb l'increment progressiu de la humitat relativa, que ha fregat el 60%. A última hora d'aquest dimarts els bombers havien estabilitzat entre el 60% i el 70% del perímetre de l'incendi, però com ja havien dit, no va ser possible donar-lo per controlat a causa del fort vent.

Els Agents Rurals han explicat que tot apunta que darrere del foc hi ha una causa humana per negligència. Han determinat el punt d'inici, han recollit proves i ja han obert diligències judicials per posar l'autor a disposició del jutjat properament.



L'incendi que va començar a Castellví de Rosanes (Baix Llobregat) ha cremat fins ara 200 hectàrees de superfície, la majoria, massa forestal. A primera hora d'aquest matí s'aniran reincoporant els mitjans aeris per donar suport a les tasques d'extinció.

El foc hauria començat cap a un quart de cinc de la tarda al final del carrer Tarragona de Castellví de Rosanes i es va estendre cap a la muntanya. Des de la carena, el foc va generar diversos focus secundaris, alguns dels quals van anar més enllà de l'autopista AP-7, obligant a tallar-la. Es va evacuar un centenar de veïns de Castellví i una vintena de persones grans d'una residència de Martorell. A causa del foc, es va tallar l'autopista AP-7 en tres punts, però de matinada s'ha restablert la circulació.