L'incendi al Baix Llobregat obliga a tallar l'AP-7 i desallotjar més de 50 habitatges

L'incendi que ha començat a Castellví de Rosanes (Baix Llobregat) aquesta tarda ha cremat fins ara 126 hectàrees de superfície, 124,5 de les quals són massa forestal. En concret, del total afectat 29,9 hectàrees són a Castellví de Rosanes i les 96,56 restants a Martorell. Els Bombers hi han enviat 66 dotacions terrestres i 13 d'aèries, que segueixen treballant però veuen poc probable poder-lo donar per controlat avui a causa del fort vent.

El foc hauria començat cap a un quart de cinc de la tarda al final del carrer Tarragona de Castellví de Rosanes i s'ha estès cap a la muntanya. Des de la carena, el foc ha començat a generar diversos focus secundaris, alguns dels quals han anat més enllà de l'autopista AP-7 i han obligat a tallar-la. Els Mossos d'Esquadra han evacuat tres cases aïllades de la zona, una cinquantena d'habitatges del carrer Tarragona i diverses finques del carrer Girona.

Protecció Civil, que ha informat que els Bombers han demanat el confinament de les urbanitzacions Can Sunyer del Palau i Valldaina i que recomana als afectats tancar portes i finestres, manté activada l'alerta del Pla Infocat. També ha explicat que el telèfon 112 ha rebut més de 500 trucades per l'incendi.



A causa del foc, el Servei Català de Trànsit ha informat que s'ha tallat l'autopista AP-7 en tres punts, al Papiol en sentit sud, on es desvia el trànsit cap a la B-23 en sentit Barcelona, a Castellbisbal, també en sentit sud, i a Martorell en sentit nord, on es desvia el trànsit per la sortida 25 cap a l'A-2.