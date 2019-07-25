L’incendi de Capellades està estabilitzat en un 60% però s’hi manté el risc de revifades

El foc que crema des de dimecres a la tarda al municipi de Capellades (Anoia) es manté actiu. Segons ha explicat el cap de l'operatiu dels Bombers, Albert Ventosa, s'ha estabilitzat un 60% del perímetre, però alhora ha advertit que les previsions de fort els fan preveure que hi haurà revifades amb “virulència” del foc. L’incendi ha cremant unes 60 hectàrees, segons els càlculs dels Agents Rurals. Ara mateix hi treballen per controlar-lo unes 70 dotacions dels Bombers i deu mitjans aeris.

La carretera C-15, que es va tallar cap a les 18.30 hores de dimecres, s’ha pogut reobrir a quarts de 8 d’aquest matí. El foc va iniciar-se per un cotxe avariat que es va incendiar a la carretera i afecta principalment a la Serra Conillera, una zona amb molts desnivells i de difícil accés. També va afectar la circulació de la R6 (Igualada) de Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat (FGC) entre les estacions de Capellades i Igualada, tot i que aquest matí el servei ja ha començat amb normalitat.



A la matinada, ha pujat la humitat relativa, han baixat les temperatures i el vent ha estat moderat, de manera que els Bombers han aprofitat aquestes condicions favorables per intensificar les tasques d’extinció en tot el perímetre afectat pel foc. Al cap del foc, però, s’han generat diversos incendis secundaris i se n’han detectat almenys una desena.