Homofòbia L'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia alerta d'una "greu agressió homòfoba" a un jove de Barcelona

Dos homes van apallissar un jove al districte de Ciutat Vella de Barcelona el divendres al matí. Eugeni Rodríguez (OCH) lamenta que les agressions homòfobes hagin augmentat en aquest barri i demana que es constitueixi una taula entre les diferents administracions.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación LGTBI / EFE

Imagte d'arxiu d'una manifestació LGTBI / EFE

L'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia (OCH) ha alertat aquest dissabte que un jove va patir el matí del divendres "una greu agressió homòfoba" al districte barcelonès de Ciutat Vella, on dos homes el van insultar, al·ludint la seva orientació sexual, i li van donar una pallissa. 

El jove, que no resideix a Barcelona, sortia d'una festa amb una amiga quan va ser rodejat a un carrer del barri del Born pels dos agressors, que el van increpar i després van començar a propinar-li cops, segons ha informat el president d'OCH, Eugeni Rodríguez, a Europa Press.

El jove va ser atès a urgències i l'OCH va activar el protocol de seguida que van tenir lloc els fets, cursant al corresponent avís a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona. La pròxima setmana, el jove agredit rebrà assistència psicològica i l'OCH preveu que es presenti una denúncia davant dels Mossos d'Esquadra el dimarts. 

El president de l'OCH ha lamentat que les agressions homòfobes hagin augmentat i que Ciutat Vella sigui el districte de Barcelona on es registren més denúncies d'agressions d'aquest tipus. Davant d'aquesta situació, ha subratllat que és "m´s necessari que mai" que es constitueixi una mesa amb l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, la Generalitat de Catalunya i els Mossos d'Esquadra per abordar aquest problema.

