L'Observatori contra l'Homofòbia alerta que han augmentat un 20% les incidències per LGTBIfòbia durant el confinament

barcelona
L'Observatori Contra l'Homofòbia (OCH) de Catalunya ha alertat aquest dimecres d'un increment del 20% en el registre d'incidències per LGTBIfòbia en el confinament, arribant a les 162 en el que va d'any. En un comunicat, el president del OCH, Eugeni Rodríguez, ha considerat que el confinament "ha fet més pròxima i impune la violència i l'odi cap a les persones LGTBI".
Rodríguez ha assenyalat que la pandèmia ha produït que "l'odi es propagui per nous canals", per la qual cosa el OCH ha observat un increment significatiu de les incidències via Internet i xarxes socials digitals, que representen un 16,6% del total, i en l'àmbit de l'habitatge, amb un 13%.
Un 60% de les denúncies han estat reportades per homes gais o bisexuals
L' OCH ha assenyalat que el 32% de les incidències registrades durant aquest any s'han produït en la via pública. Rodríguez també ha destacat un increment significatiu en les incidències per transfòbia, majoritàriament cap a dones trans (13,5%), així com les incidències per lesbofòbia, que representen un 10% del total. Novament, Rodríguez ha apuntat que "més de la meitat de les incidències, un 60%, han estat reportades per homes gais o bisexuals, seguint la tendència de l’any anterior".
En aquest sentit, Rodríguez ha mostrat la seva preocupació per la infradenuncia d'incidents i ha demanat un mecanisme per "fer front a les agressions o discriminacions que continua sofrint el col·lectiu LGTBI", com és l'aprovació d'un reglament sancionador. El coordinador tècnic de l'entitat, Cristian Carrer, ha reclamat "més inversions públiques i més recursos econòmics, materials i humans per a treballar per a erradicar la LGTBIfòbia".
