L'oci nocturn es prepara amb prudència per a la reobertura progressiva

El Govern permetrà la reobertura de l'oci nocturn només en espais exteriors i fins a les 3 de la matinada a partir d'aquest dijous. A aquest horari se li haurà de sumar mitja hora més per desallotjar els clients. Així ho ha aprovat el Procicat aquest dilluns. Es fa així un primer pas després de moltes setmanes de tancament i de moment es deixen els locals interiors per a més endavant. D'altra banda, la restauració podrà també allargar el seu horari fins a la 1 de la matinada, 30 minuts més del que pot obrir ara. Diverses veus havien demanat la reobertura de l'oci nocturn per evitar els botellots, com ara l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. La decisió es pren just a les portes de les festes de La Mercè.

Pel que fa a l'obertura de l'oci nocturn en espais interiors, la secretària general del Departament de Salut, Meritxell Masó, ha avançat que, quan es permeti, es demanarà el certificat covid per accedir als locals. Això implicarà, tal com ha explicat Salut, tres possibilitats: haver passat la malaltia, disposar d'un test d'antígens negatiu o tenir la pauta de vacunació completa.



Masó ha assegurat que, si les dades epidemiològiques ho permeten, l'obertura dels locals interiors serà "en un horitzó proper". A banda del certificat Covid, entre les condicions de la reobertura també hi haurà una limitació de l'aforament i l'ús obligatori de mascareta. Així mateix, es permetrà ballar.



Per la seva banda, el secretari general d'Interior, Oriol Amorós, ha desvinculat la decisió d'obertura de l'oci nocturn dels incidents en botellots succeïts a la UAB o a Tiana aquest cap de setmana. "Totes les decisions que pren el govern les pren seguint criteris de salut pública", ha dit Amorós. Malgrat tot, ha assegurat que hi ha una "preocupació" per aquest augment de festes il·legals i, en aquest sentit, espera que l'obertura de l'oci nocturn "ajudi" a millorar la situació.



"Les dades epidemiològiques van bé i ens permeten anar avançant en la normalitat, però encara hem de ser prudents", ha assegurat Masó. Interior i Salut han reiterat que en les pròximes setmanes es reuniran amb el sector de l'oci nocturn per estudiar en quines condicions ha de fer-se la reobertura dels locals interiors.