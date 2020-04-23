L'OMS assegura que més de la meitat de les morts per Covid-19 a Europa han estat en geriàtrics

L'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) ha destacar aquest dijous que més de la meitat de les 110.000 morts per Covid-19 registrades a Europa eren persones que vivien en residències per a gent gran, una "tragèdia humana inimaginable" que en el futur podria evitar-se amb sensibles millores en aquest tipus de centres. A Catalunya, segons les darreres dades difoses pel Departament de Salut, 2.568 persones han mort en una residència d'avis, si bé el nombre de residents que han perdut la vida és superior, perquè n'hi ha que han mort en un hospital.



Els casos en residències gerontològiques i altres centres similars han mostrat que la cura a la gent gran "ha estat oblidada a Europa durant molt de temps", ha lamentat el director per a Europa de l'OMS, Hans Kluge, en la seva roda de premsa setmanal, que òbviament és virtual. Europa, i també altres regions de la planeta, han de millorar la formació del personal que treballa en els centres de tercera edat, canviar la seva manera d'operar i construir sistemes de cura a la gent gran que donin prioritat a les seves necessitats, ha afegit l'expert belga.



"Hem heretat els valors europeus i les nostres oportunitats d'aquestes generacions passades, de manera que hem de cuidar d'elles, és el nostre deure i no podem deixar ningú enrere", ha requerit Kluge. I ha insistir que el personal dels centres per a gent gran ha de tenir un millor accés a equipament de protecció i "una apropiada remuneració pels seus llargs horaris de treball".

Kluge ha assenyalat que "és urgent ajustar la forma en què aquestes instal·lacions operen, buscant un equilibri entre els requisits dels residents i les seves famílies amb garanties que aquests serveis són segurs i el personal està ben protegit." El director per a Europa de l'OMS ha conclòs que, tot i que la Covid-19 és especialment perillosa en pacients d'avançada edat, "fins i tot els més grans, amb salut fràgil, tenen possibilitats de recuperar-se de la malaltia si són ben cuidats".