L'Open Arms demana un port segur per desembarcar 363 nàufrags

L'Open Arms ha demanat un port segur on desembarcar "quan abans millor" amb els 363 nàufrags que ha rescatat en les últimes 72 hores. El vaixell de l'organització ha fet en aquestes últimes hores fins a cinc rescats, l'últim dels quals aquest dijous a la nit, quan han respost a la crida d'un centenar de persones que viatjaven a la deriva en una embarcació de fusta, insegura i amb dues cobertes. "Després del cinquè rescat la nit passada i dues evacuacions posteriors, tenim a bord 363 nàufrags, necessitem un port segur on desembarcar el més aviat possible", ha assegurat l'organització a través del seu compte de Twitter.

L’ONG ja va avisar divendres a la matinada quan abandonava el port de Siracusa, a Sicília, que eren l’únic vaixell humanitari en aigües internacionals. Això va provocar que haguessin de fer dos rescats en menys d’un dia i que no poguessin buscar port segur encara perquè potser havien de fer algun altre rescat, com així va passar.



El Sea Watch 3, vaixell d’una ONG alemanya, es va veure obligat a buscar un port segur després de rescatar 119 migrants en tres operacions diferents. Durant el mes passat havia fet molt mal temps, i ara la marea tranquil·la a la zona del mediterrani central ha provocat un augment dels intents d’arribar a Europa.

Camps ha insistit recentment en diverses entrevistes que "cal que la UE obri els ports i que coordini i garanteixi els rescats al mar, ara no ho fa ningú". A les autoritats comunitàries també els ha demanat que obeeixin els convenis internacionals de dret marítim i "deixar de finançar grups armats libis, mal anomenats ‘guàrdia costera’, i que vulneren els drets humans, el dret internacional i el dret marítim".