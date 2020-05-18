L'ús de mascaretes serà obligatori en espais tancats i al carrer si no es garanteix la distància de seguretat

madridActualizado:
El Govern espanyol i les comunitats autònomes han acordat en el si del Consell Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Sanitat l'ús obligatori de mascaretes en espais tancats i al carrer, en el cas que no es respecti la distància dels dos metres de seguretat.
Segons ha informat el Ministeri de Sanitat en un comunicat oficial, "Serà obligatori, com fins ara, en el transport públic, i també en espais tancats i en la via pública si no és possible garantir la distància mínima de seguretat de dos metres". No obstant això, aquesta mesura no serà regulada fins als pròxims dies en una ordre ministerial.
"Les xifres de l'epidèmia tenen una tendència positiva, però encara persisteixen els riscos", ha advertit també la portaveu del Govern espanyol, María Jesús Montero, que ha tornat a ponderar la restricció, cada vegada més modulada, dels ciutadans, sustentada en la figura de l'estat d'alarma.
Les fases de desescalada han tornat a ser el centre de debat d'aquesta trobada entre Sánchez i els seus homòlegs autonòmics, que han reclamat en alguns casos solucions jurídiques diferents de l'estat d'alarma i exposat les seves preocupacions sobre la recuperació econòmica i la petició de cinquena pròrroga.
