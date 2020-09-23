Les asseguradores i els fons de pensions de Caixabank i el Banc Sabadell financen el sector armamentístic

La producció i comercialització d'armes necessita inversions per proliferar, uns diners que a l'Estat espanyol arriben sense aturador des del sector financer. Els bancs i les entitats financeres van finançar amb 11.969 milions d'euros el sector en el període entre el 2014 i el 2019, utilitzant els estalvis dels usuaris de bancs com el BBVA, el Santander, ING, Deutsche Bank, Banc Sabadell, Bankia i Caixabank. Ara però, el Centre Delàs també afegeix a la llista d'inversors en el sector armamentístic les companyies d'assegurances.

A l'Estat espanyol, 26 asseguradores acumulen un total de 29.767 milions en finançament d'armes. Un informe de l'entitat assenyala que les asseguradores més rellevants de l'Estat inverteixen en el mercat armamentístic, com ara Cardiff Assurance, AXA, BBVA Seguros, Santander Seguros, Allianz, BancSabadell Seguros i Vida, VidaCaixa i SegurCaixa Adeslas, AIG, Mapfre o Liberty Seguros, entre d'altres. També inverteixen al sector militar 19 fons de plans de pensió d'ocupació com ara els de Caixabank, BBVA, Ibercaja, Bankia o Banc Sabadell, que hi destinen un total de 30.354 milions.

"No només financem les empreses d'armes a través dels nostres comptes corrents, sinó que també estem ajudant de manera determinant a l'expansió del sector armamentista amb la contractació d'assegurances personals, de danys o de prestació de serveis i amb els plans de pensions", denuncia el coordinador del Centre Delàs i autor de l'informe, Jordi Calvo.

Les entitats financeres, asseguradores i fons de plans de pensió implicades aposten pel sector armamentístic principalment mitjançant les dues empreses líders espanyoles: Indra, corporació que desenvolupa productes i serveis tecnològics aplicats a míssils i avions de guerra i productes de vigilància fronterera; i Maxam, una empresa de munició amb fortes relacions comercials amb l'Àrabia Saudí, "un dels principals clients d'armes del món" segons el Centre. Aquest país, a més, és el líder de la coalició en la guerra contra el Iemen.



Podeu consultar l'informe a continuació: