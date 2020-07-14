Les autoritats de Suïssa admeten a tràmit la petició d'Òmnium per bloquejar els comptes de Joan Carles I

El Consell Federal de Suïssa ha començat a tramitar la petició per bloquejar els fons del rei emèrit espanyol, Joan Carles I, al país helvètic després que l'entitat ho demanés a principis de mes en el marc de la campanya contra la monarquia espanyola. Òmnium va registrar un informe juridicopolític a les autoritats suïsses i a la presidència del país perquè s'activés la llei federal de congelació i restitució de valors patrimonials d'origen il·lícit. Ara, la petició segueix el seu curs i en última instància la decisió recaurà sobre el govern de la Confederació Suïssa. Paral·lelament, Òmnium va anunciar el passat 3 de juliol que havia presentat una querella criminal davant el Suprem pels delictes de corrupció, frau fiscal i blanqueig de capitals.

El vicepresident d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, ha assenyalat que "la congelació de béns i comptes bancaris ha de ser el primer pas per a una investigació penal, per demostrar l’origen irregular, opac i il·lícit d’aquesta fortuna del rei emèrit". En aquest sentit, el president de l'entitat ha assegurat que "cal acabar amb a impunitat i el joc brut amb què actua la monarquia espanyola i l'anomalia que suposa en qualsevol democràcia moderna".

En l'informe que ha fet arribar a la presidenta del Consell Federal Suís, Simonetta Sommaruga, Òmnium demana que es congelin els comptes de Joan Carles I. L'entitat recorda que el rei emèrit també està sent investigat per les fiscalies espanyola i britànica.

D'altra banda, Òmnium ha anunciat que establirà contactes amb les principals ONG suïsses de drets humans i institucions de lluita contra la corrupció perquè també s'uneixin en la demanda de congelar els comptes de l'exmonarca. Algunes d'aquestes ONG són Public Eye, The Open Society Foundations, Civicus i Swiss Democracy Foundation, a més de les depenents del govern suís Economic Affairs Section of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs i Interdepartmental Working Group on Combating Corruption.