Les cooperatives culturals de Barcelona reclamen un pla de xoc per garantir la supervivència de projectes de proximitat

L'Espai de Cooperatives Culturals de Barcelona, que aplega una trentena d'entitats i col·lectius, reclama un seguit de mesures urgents i d'efecte immediat per protegir projectes culturals de proximitat. Els diferents projectes, entre els quals les llibreries Espai Contrabandos, La Carbonera i La Impossible, el cinema cooperatiu ZumZeig i les editorials Pol·len Edicions i Pati Blau Llibres, entre d'altres, exigeixen un pla de xoc per reforçar l'àmbit de la cultura no comercial i de base, ja que, asseguren, moltes de les cooperatives han quedat "excloses" de les ajudes contemplades en el reial decret perquè no programen directament activitats amb afluència pública.

A més d'ajudes econòmiques directes, demanen que es flexibilitzi la justificació de subvencions dels projectes iniciats però no executats i/o paralitzats a causa de la Covid-19 i l'adaptació dels terminis de les licitacions. En un comunicat, les entitats asseguren que la crisi del coronavirus "posa en risc" el model de les cooperatives culturals de Barcelona, així com la construcció d'un nou model cultural i de ciutat "transformador i arrelat als territoris". Exigeixen a les institucions una comunicació fluida i tenir accés a informació relativa al calendari i escenaris que s'estan contemplant per fer front a la crisi, permetent que les cooperatives prenguin decisions "informades i coherents".



Com a marc general, reivindiquen el compromís institucional amb la cultura de base per mitjà de l'impuls del teixit de l'economia social i solidària en l'àmbit cultural i la promoció de la contractació pública. A més, reclamen la posada en marxa de mesures universals com el Pla de Xoc Social o la Renda Bàsica Universal, per tal de garantir les condicions materials de la ciutadania i dels projectes culturals cooperatius i comunitaris.



Formen part d'aquest espai Coop de Circ, CreaRSA, Cultura21, Espai Contrabandos, Espai Crisi, femProcomuns, L'Afluent, L'Apòstrof, La Capell, La Carbonera, La Ciutat Invisible, La Deskomunal, La Impossible, La Inexplicable, La Pera, La Raposa, La Selva, La Tremenda, La Tribu, Llibreria Sendak, Llibreria Synusia, Nou Rals, NUS Cooperativa, Pati Blau Llibres, Pebre Negre, Pol·len Edicions, Quepo, Quesoni, Rocaguinarda, Trama i ZumZeig Cinema Cooperatiu.